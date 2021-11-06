Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,924.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,835.69. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

