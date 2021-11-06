WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.78.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NYSE WNS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,992. WNS has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
