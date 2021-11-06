WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,992. WNS has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

