Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRAP. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

WRAP opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $35,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $261,921. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

