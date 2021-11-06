Wrapped NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.13 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $112.59 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $67.14 or 0.00109689 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00264329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00098526 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

