Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

