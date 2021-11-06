Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 908.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,745 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

