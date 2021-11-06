Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.940-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,445. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

