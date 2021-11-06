Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $41.29 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xencor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xencor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.