Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $41.29 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
