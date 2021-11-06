Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine Sells 2,000 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00.

XYL stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 697,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

