Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 316,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 191,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUY stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

