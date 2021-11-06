YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.09 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 190.5% higher against the US dollar. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

