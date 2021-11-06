Yellow Road 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,593.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $160,593.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

