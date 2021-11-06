Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

YELP opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 173,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

