YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.66

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.66 and last traded at $106.08, with a volume of 3243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

