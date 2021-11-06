YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Hits $35.01 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and $335,856.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $679.76 or 0.01109203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

