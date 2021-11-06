Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report sales of $15.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.02 billion and the highest is $15.11 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

