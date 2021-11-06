Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.01. Ball posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL opened at $90.49 on Friday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

