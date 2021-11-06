Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

CERN opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Cerner by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 51,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

