Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce sales of $135.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.65 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

HR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 1,109,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,377. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,598.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.