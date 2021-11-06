Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce sales of $135.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.65 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

HR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 1,109,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,377. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,598.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

