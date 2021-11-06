Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 180,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,833. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

