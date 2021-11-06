Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 6,790,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,189. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

