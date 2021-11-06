Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $51.31 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

