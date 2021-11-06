Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

