Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. Target reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,964. Target has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

