Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $497.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $292.26 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.