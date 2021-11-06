Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,074,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after buying an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,389 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

