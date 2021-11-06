Zacks: Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.59 Million

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $690.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $697.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.46. 444,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.56 and a 200 day moving average of $470.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $649.54.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

