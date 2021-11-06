Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.85. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of GWB opened at $36.03 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

