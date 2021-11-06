Zacks: Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 216,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

