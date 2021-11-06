Zacks: Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post sales of $31.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. 383,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

