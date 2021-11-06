Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

