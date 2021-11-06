Zacks: Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $71.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.84 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $328.69 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

PING traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.32. 955,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 274,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

