Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,086. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

