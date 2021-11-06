Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $6.25 EPS

Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 to $8.64. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $7.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $31.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.75 to $34.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $29.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $39.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

Shares of SIVB opened at $747.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $654.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $312.34 and a 52-week high of $762.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

