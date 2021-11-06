Zacks: Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $74,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $58,833,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

