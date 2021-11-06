Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

EXR stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 570,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,463. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $203.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

