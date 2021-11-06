Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $4.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the highest is $5.28. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

