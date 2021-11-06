Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $4.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.54 and the highest is $5.28. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.