Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $395,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.45. 1,458,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,045. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

