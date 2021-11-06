Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 991,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,935. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

