Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.48). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,654. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 1,580.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

