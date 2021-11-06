Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

