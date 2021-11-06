Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

