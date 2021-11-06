Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $13.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings per share of $13.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.45 to $15.00. Cable One reported earnings of $9.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $59.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.65 to $64.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO traded up $53.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,767.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

