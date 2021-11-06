Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 4,018.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,178,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,603. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

