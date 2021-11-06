Zacks: Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $139.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $571.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,860. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.