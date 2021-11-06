Zacks: Brokerages Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.37 Million

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to announce sales of $38.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.82 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $167.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ForgeRock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,016. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

