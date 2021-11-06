Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.59 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.