Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 557,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,995. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

