Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $18,241,200. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 86.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MSTR traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $797.51. The stock had a trading volume of 618,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,682. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $177.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.03 and a 200-day moving average of $626.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

