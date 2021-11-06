Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

